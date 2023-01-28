Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023.

One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, who spent a total of 13 years across two stints as Brady’s offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

However, Brady may not share that interest. Longtime friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski joined NSPN – Champa Bay to discuss the future Hall of Famer’s future. If it came down to Vegas or Tampa, Brady would remain a Buccaneer, according to Gronk.

“I mean, he’s been there now for three years. It’s such a great organization, they got such great people in the front office,” Gronkowski said. “If I had to take a guess over those two, I would just say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Brady joined the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. He led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady and the Buccaneers failed to return to the Super Bowl during the 2021 season. They fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

This past season saw the Buccaneers struggle mightily under new head coach Todd Bowles. 2022 marked the first season in which Brady lost eight or more games in a single season.

Despite their struggles, Brady and Tampa Bay made the playoffs. However, they were bounced in the Wild Card Round by the Dallas Cowboys at home.