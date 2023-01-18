A report previously stated that the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to aggressively pursue Tom Brady during the offseason. A new report doubled down on that narrative as the Raiders work through their quarterback options, per Josina Anderson.

“I’m told the #Raiders are still working through their options at quarterback. They have not made a decision on the exact path, at this time. The expectation is they’ll explore the Tom Brady option in due time as ‘one’ of those paths, per league source,” Anderson wrote on Twitter.

Tom Brady’s future is unclear. There is always a chance of retirement, but he may end up opting to play another season. However, there is no guarantee that Brady would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he decides to continue his career.

The Raiders are expected to cut ties with QB Derek Carr. Las Vegas labored throughout the 2022 campaign and would benefit from a change at the position. Carr would also benefit from a change. Las Vegas could trade him sooner rather than later.

Tom Brady isn’t the same player he once was. But he can still find success in the right situation. The Raiders need to make some upgrades, but they do feature some interesting talent on the roster.

With Tom Brady in his mid 40’s, nothing is certain at this juncture. But the Raiders profile as a decent fit for the future Hall of Famer if he ultimately opts against retirement once again.

We will provide updates on the Raiders and Brady as they are made available.