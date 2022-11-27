Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only bowed down to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but they also lost All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to a scary leg injury.

Wirfs sustained the injury in overtime after Browns safety Grant Delpit fell hard on the back of his left leg. The Cleveland defender weirdly jumped during the play and was met by the Buccaneers’ offensive line, who had no choice but to stop him. In an unfortunate turn of events, however, Wirfs got hit and a cart had to be called out.

#GoBucs All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs a victim of a wild circumstance when it comes to the #Browns defender essentially falling out of the sky and onto his leg. pic.twitter.com/Q1dxW7K33n — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) November 27, 2022

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles called it a leg injury, but they have yet to determine the severity of the injury considering how bad it looked in video replays.

For what it’s worth, Wirfs was reportedly spotted walking in the locker room with a boot in his left leg, raising hopes that the issue isn’t as serious as initially believed and as what the replays suggest. X-rays on his injured leg were also negative. However, regardless of his condition, it’s highly possible the 23-year-old Pro Bowler misses some time because of the setback.

That certainly isn’t ideal for Tom Brady and the Bucs, who are now 5-6 on the season and in a tight battle in the NFC South for the top spot. They already played the Week 12 game without running back Leonard Fournette as well, among a few other absences. Fournette is dealing with a hip injury.

More tests will be conducted on Wirfs as the Buccaneers evaluate their recovery options for him. Here’s to hoping that he comes back sooner rather than later.