By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Sean Payton is one of the hottest names in the NFL coaching carousel today, and for good reason. The former New Orleans Saints skipper is probably the best free agent coach today, based on his track record in the league. It’s been rumored that Sean Payton is likely to team up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady once the latter hits free agency. Well, Payton said that it’s possible… but only in the booth, per Peter Schrager.

““I’m gonna predict, there’s a good chance if we work together, it’s going to be at Fox.””

A Tom Brady & Sean Payton package deal? Hmm… Coach and I discussed on “The Season with Peter Schrager” ⁦⁦@nflnetwork⁩ ⁦@NFLMedia⁩ pic.twitter.com/ETnwhcE5Qt — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 7, 2023

Sean Payton is being courted by many teams right now. The Buccaneers might be interested in doing the same. Their first season under Todd Bowles was a disappointment despite their playoff appearance. The Bucs would preferably want an experienced mind like Payton to work with Tom Brady in his age-46 season to hopefully bring another ring to Florida.

Sean Payton retired from his post as the Saints’ head coach after last season’s disappointment. He’s still technically under contract with New Orleans, and will have to be traded if he takes on a new job. That is also a bit of a hurdle for the Buccaneers, as the Saints are unlikely to let Sean Payton walk to a hated division rival of theirs.

There are going to be many questions around this Buccaneers team after this playoff appearance. Will Bowles remain as their head coach? Is Tom Brady going to continue to play? It will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay approaches the offseason with all of these questions looming over them.