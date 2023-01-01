By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Sean Payton could look to make a return to the NFL coaching ranks in 2023. Due to the nature of his retirement, the New Orleans Saints would have to trade Payton to whatever team he ends up returning to coach for, in what would be a rare but not unprecedented move. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Saints’ asking price in a trade for their head coach would be steep, but not dissimilar to that of trades involving coaches in the past. The latest NFL rumors indicate the Saints would be seeking draft-pick compensation in exchange for Payton, and could get quite a haul.

Via Schefter of ESPN:

“The Saints also will receive draft-pick compensation from the team that hires Payton… The Saints never have publicly identified what they would want in return for Payton, but league sources know New Orleans has kept close tabs on what other franchises received for other top coaching candidates.”

Among some of the notable head coaching trades in years past, a first-round pick has almost always been involved. Given Payton’s stature as a well-regarded head coach, the Saints could get a substantial haul for their former coach, if he’s traded this offseason.

HC trades the past 25 years: 1) Belichick from #Jets to #Patriots for 1st, 4th, 7th. 2) Gruden from #Raiders to #Bucs for two 1sts, two 2nds and $8M in cash. 3) Holmgren from #Packers to #Seahawks for a 2nd round pick. 4) Parcells from #Patriot to #Jets for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

With Dennis Allen having replaced Payton in New Orleans, the Saints could benefit from Payton returning to the league, potentially getting their hands on an early draft pick from whatever organization brings him aboard.

While there’s no guarantee that Payton will return to the coaching ranks in 2023, some intriguing jobs could potentially become available, and teams will surely be monitoring his situation closely.