By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

With a disappointing 4-11 record, the Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett. As the Broncos search for their next head coach, a few favorites have been named, including former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton.

Hackett was in his first year with the Broncos. But after trading for Russell Wilson, he was supposed to provide immediate results. Now, Denver is looking to replace Hackett with names such as Payton, Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Dolphins’ pass-game coordinator Darrell Bevell, and Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Streichen.

No candidate is considered a favorite at this time. But as CBS’ Josina Anderson reports, each of those names are initial coaches the Broncos are considering to replace Hackett.

Sean Payton is likely the most well-known of the candidates. In 15 years with the Saints, Payton went 152-89 and helped New Orleans to their first Super Bowl championship in 2009.

Bienemy has been Kansas City’s offensive coordinator since 2018. This season, the Chiefs’ rank first in the NFL, averaging 420.6 yards per game. Streichen is another offensive mind, in his second year as Eagles’ OC. Philly ranks third in the league, averaging 397.3 yards per game. Bevell is the third offensive name. While he isn’t the offensive coordinator, Miami has been an offensive force, ranking fifth with 370.8 yards per game.

Ryans is in his second year as 49ers’ DC. San Francisco ranks first in the NFL, allowing just 290.3 yards per game. Quinn is in his second year as the Cowboys’ DC. Dallas is 14th in the league, allowing 332.5 yards per game.

The Broncos have a big decision on who they bring in as their next head coach. For now, these names are the favorites.