Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard stole the show (and our hearts) during his team's Sunday night game in Arlington, Texas against the Dallas Cowboys.

During the Sunday Night Football player introductions, Shepard introduced himself and his alma mater to the viewers with an adorable twist. Instead of just saying those items by himself, the veteran wide receiver had his two daughters helping him out.

Expand Tweet

With that alone, Shepard, who played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners, should be inducted into the Girl Dad Hall of Fame. If that's yet to exist, someone can make one and name it after the 31-year-old Shepard.

Of course, folks on the internet immediately flooded social media timelines, particularly X's (formerly Twitter) with reactions.

“girl dad for the win! ❤️,” said a commenter.

“Hands down the best intro 👏,” shared another.

“Not a fan of either team but thats a W,” another fan commented.

From a different comment: “Sterling Shepherd with the greatest intro of all time.”

“Love this man giant for life that’s my boy YOUNG SHEP @sterl_shep3,” another one said.

“This is awesome! We need more wholesome moments like this!” chimed in an X user.

Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard goes down with injury vs. Cowboys

Unfortunately for Shepard, he was not able to finish the game, as he was forced to exit in the second half due to a hamstring injury, which he apparently suffered after completing a 14-yard catch. Before he left the Cowboys game, Shepard had a catch on three targets for 20 receiving yards.

It remains to be seen whether Shepard's injury will cause him to miss the Buccaneers' next game against the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 17, but Tampa Bay must be hoping that he will just be fine, considering the situation his team is in. The Buccaneers' 26-24 loss to the Cowboys took away Tampa Bay's control of its playoff destiny with just two more weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season.

If Shepard can't give it a go against the Panthers, the Buccaneers could give the lines of Ryan Miller and Rakim Jarrett increased roles behind future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.