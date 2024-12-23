During Sunday Night Football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Dallas Cowboys, and receiver Sterling Shepard left the game with a hamstring injury. He was later ruled out, per ESPN's Jenna Laine on X.

Shepard made it mostly through the first quarter, hauling in just one pass for 20 yards on Sunday night.

Rookie Jalen McMillan stepped up in Shepard's place, scoring a touchdown late in the first half and cutting their deficit to seven points.

Buccaneers WR Sterling Shepard having improved 2024 season

After eight seasons with the New York Giants, Sterling Shepard signed with the Buccaneers in free agency. With a new environment and better quarterback play alongside his former college teammate Baker Mayfield, Sterling is seeing a revival of his career in Tampa Bay.

In his first season in Tampa Bay, Shepard has caught 31 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown.

Upon signing with the team, there were reasons to believe he wouldn't have much of an impact. Sterling joined the Buccaneers following consecutive seasons with fewer than 200 receiving yards, and the bar wasn't incredibly high.

However, he's been a consistent player for Mayfield and the Buccaneers to count on, especially with the injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Once Godwin got placed on the IR after suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the Baltimore Ravens, Shepard's role expanded.

From Week 8 on, Shepard finished just two games with fewer than five targets— not including Week 16, after exiting in the first quarter.

Now, as the Buccaneers rely on the Atlanta Falcons to lose for a chance at making the playoffs, they don't control their own postseason destiny.

And after losing Shepard, McMillan's role could expand, as the rookie has strung together a few strong performances heading into Week 16.

Tampa Bay has a chance of making the playoffs, but it's a much lower chance following their loss.

Shepard's return time is unclear, but with their playoff door closing, the hope is that he'll be back soon.