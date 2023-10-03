After he missed the entire second half of last Sunday's win, there appears to be some optimism regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' hamstring injury. Evans is believed to have suffered only a mild injury, though an MRI on Tuesday will reveal the complete severity of it, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Evans was injured in the first half of the Buccaneers' win over the New Orleans Saints. He was originally listed as questionable but did not return in the second half, seeing the field for 26 total snaps. He caught three passes for 40 yards and ended a streak of four straight regular season games with a touchdown.

Even with the lost half, Evans finds himself in the top 10 in receiving yards through four games this season. He has 20 receptions for 337 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Buccaneers in the final two categories.

If the injury is as mild as Tampa Bay believes, Evans is in great position to extend his record-setting consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career. In his 10th NFL season, Evans has topped the 1,000-yard mark in each of his previous nine.

Evans and the Bucs are getting a little bit of a break with their bye week this week. That gives the star wideout extra time to heal and he could essentially have two weeks off before returning on Oct. 15 in a Week 6 clash against the Detroit Lions.

All signs as of now indicate a sigh of relief for Mike Evans and the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay heads into its bye week with a 3-1 record and sits atop the NFC South standings.