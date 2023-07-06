Expectations are not very high for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, and a lot of that has to do with the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady, but cornerback Carlton Davis believes that the Buccaneers will surprise the doubters this year.

“We're about to do it to 'em,” Carlton Davis said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “Anybody who feels we've lost Tom – and lost something – is going to be in for a rude awakening. A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it's a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful. We still have those components. And I'm only getting better.”

Davis continued to make a big claim when asked how this season will go.

“We're going to wreck s**t,” Davis said, via Dunne. “Like, wreck s**t. Interceptions. Turnovers. Plays will be made. I will say. Plays. Will. Be. Made.”

Davis is a leader on the Buccaneers' defense, and he believes the team's unit could be the best in the NFL.

“We've got to be the best in the f**king NFL right now,” Davis said, via Dunne. “That's how I'm trying to be. And you can only do that, first, starting with you. And then allowing your play to be contagious to everyone else.”

With Tom Brady's departure, the Buccaneers will turn to either Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield. Hopefully for Davis' sake, Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield can provide quarterback play that is good enough to pair with what is expected to be a strong defense.