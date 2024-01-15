A first in NFL history.

Martin Luther King III and his family will attend an NFL game to honor his late father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to commemorate MLK Day when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.”

The King family will serve as honorary Buccaneers team captains and will participate in the coin toss.

The Buccaneers also will honor MLK's legacy throughout the game with videoboard tributes and graphics, and the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale will perform the songs “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “I Can See Clearly Now,” and “Way Over in Beulah Lan'.”

As part of Super Wild Card Weekend coinciding with MLK Day, all six NFL playoff games have featured “MLK” and “Be Love” decals on player helmets. End zones have been painted with the words “Be Love,” a phrase and a movement that the King Center has adopted, along with “It Takes All of Us.”

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will play in the contest with both rib and ankle injuries. His ankle injury is expected to linger into Tampa Bay's matchup against the Eagles. So, while Mayfield will be playing, he may not be at 100 percent.

Taking over for the retired Tom Brady, Mayfield has thrown for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had the seventh-most passing touchdowns and ninth-most passing yards through the regular season.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' status had been up in the air all week as he continues to deal with a finger injury. Hurts will play against the Buccaneers in their NFC Wild Card game on Monday night. Meanwhile, AJ Brown has already been ruled out ahead of Monday's win-or-go-home affair.