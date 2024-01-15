Jalen Hurts' status has been up in the air all week long.

The Philadelphia Eagles will visit Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their NFL Wild Card Monday Night Football showdown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts' status has been up in the air all week as he continues to deal with a finger injury. Meanwhile, AJ Brown has already been ruled out ahead of Monday's win-or-go-home affair. As the Eagles set to begin their NFC title defense, it's time to know whether Jalen Hurts is playing on Monday vs the Buccaneers.

Jalen Hurts injury status vs. Buccaneers

Jalen Hurts has appeared in all games for the Eagles and he isn't about to miss their most important game of the season to date. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed on that Hurts will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFC Wild Card game on Monday night.

From @GMFB: #Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (ribs, ankle) and #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (finger) are both expected to play today, while Philly WR AJ Brown (knee sprain) could play next week if they advance. pic.twitter.com/OZ5TPQqCIO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024

As Rapoport noted, Hurts has been playing hurt pretty much all season. The 25-year-old was reportedly limited throughout the week, but fully participated during Philadelphia's final practice of the week on Saturday.

Philly fans held their breath after Hurts dislocated his finger during last Sunday's regular season-finale against the New York Giants. Fortunately, X-rays conducted during the week revealed that the 2022 Pro-Bowler did not suffer any fractures.

Nonetheless, Hurts will certainly not be a hundred percent. It will be worth monitoring just how his injured finger will affect his throwing as the Eagles look to kickstart their NFC title defense against Tampa Bay.