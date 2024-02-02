A former McVay assistant joins the Bucs.

After a relatively short period, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found their guy. After Dave Canales was hired by the Carolina Panthers as their new head coach, the Bucs needed someone to replace him as their offensive coordinator. Now, they have found the man to replace Canales. Former Los Angeles Rams and Kentucky Wildcats assistant Liam Coen was hired by the Buccaneers as their new offensive coordinator, per Mike Garofolo.

“The #Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After bouncing between the #Rams and Kentucky the last six years, Coen likely heads to Tampa for a possible reunion with pending free agent Baker Mayfield.”

Canales was the architect of the Buccaneers' offense led by Baker Mayfield that surprised a lot of teams last season. That offense was a big reason why they were able to not only make it to playoffs, but knock out the Eagles in the Wild Card round. Finding the right offensive coordinator was important to this team's success without Canales. It also was a major factor in Mayfield's impending free agency decision.

Prior to being hired by the Buccaneers, Coen alternated stints with the Rams and the Wildcats. Last year, he was the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats as well as the quarterbacks coach. Prior to that, he was the OC for the Rams in 2022. He also had experience under Sean McVay's system prior to 2022, having been an assistant from 2018 to 2020.

The Buccaneers are hoping that Coen can infuse some of that McVay magic onto the team. McVay is one of the most brilliant offensive coaches in the league, and teams would do well to learn from him. For what it's worth, Coen was also there for Mayfield's short stint with the Rams back in 2022.