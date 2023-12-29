The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a trio of crucial injury updates ahead of their clash versus the New Orleans Saints as the playoffs near.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received three big updates for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

“Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, cornerback Carlton Davis and tight end Ko Kieft will be out against the Saints, per coach Todd Bowles,” Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

The Buccaneers will enter the game sporting an 8-7 record against the 7-8 Saints. The NFC South is far from decided, however, as Tampa Bay holds a narrow lead over New Orleans and the 7-8 Falcons. In fact, Sunday's affair could end up determining who wins the NFC South division.

Playing without Barrett, Davis, and Kieft won't help Tampa Bay's chances by any means.

Barrett has appeared in 15 games this season. He's recorded 50 combined tackles, 33 solo tackles, one interception, and three forced fumbles.

Davis has tallied 48 combined tackles, 39 solo tackles, two interceptions, and nine passes defended across 11 games played. Kieft, meanwhile, has appeared in 15 games and posted just one catch for two yards and a touchdown. Regardless, his depth will be missed.

The Buccaneers will remain confident heading into the contest. Baker Mayfield, who could end up returning to Tampa Bay in 2024, has performed well during the 2023 season. With Mayfield leading the charge, Tampa Bay should be able to have an opportunity to earn a key victory against New Orleans.

For the Saints, this is unquestionably a must-win affair. They are searching for either a wild card spot or division win, so taking care of business against the Bucs will be of the utmost importance. Doing so on the road, though, will prove to be a challenge.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM EST.