Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Devin White wants a move away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, that is not really his decision to make since he’s still under contract for the 2023 season.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that White has requested a trade from the Buccaneers, putting the team in another tricky situation. The Bucs have reportedly picked up White’s fifth year option that would pay him around $11.7 million in 2023, but the 25-year-old linebacker is said to be looking for a larger payday.

However, despite White’s insistence to relocate away from Tampa Bay, the team is said to be unwilling to grant his request. White also hinted back in March that he wants to leave the Buccaneers, but the franchise stood firm on their stance to keep him. With that said, the Bucs’ position hasn’t changed this time around, per Tampa Bay Times.

“As was the case in March, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed again Tuesday that the Bucs have zero intention of trading their Pro Bowl inside linebacker,” Rick Stroud reports. “White, 25, has one year left on his rookie contract. The Bucs picked up his fifth-year option that will pay him $11.706 million in 2023, and he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.”

Sure enough, the Buccaneers don’t have to give in to Devin White’s trade demands, especially since he is under contract. Besides, the Pro Bowl linebacker himself cannot afford to sit out just to get what he wants since it is his contract year. If he wants a bigger pay come 2024, he needs to show up in the upcoming season.

It’s unknown how this saga will end up for both sides, but it’s definitely a storyline worth keeping an eye on.