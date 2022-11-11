Published November 11, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to pick up their second consecutive win as they travel to Germany to face the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into their Week 11 bye week with a .500 record would be huge for their playoff chances. Fortunately, they will once again have the assistance of Antoine Winfield Jr.

“Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told media S Antoine Winfield Jr. is cleared from the concussion protocol & is ready for Sunday,” according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

In seven games this season, Winfield has 39 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, two passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble. The Buccaneers’ defense has had to pick up the slack for the struggling offense and having Winfield back after missing two games is a big boost.

Against Geno Smith and a talented collection of pass-catchers, the Buccaneers will be extra thankful that Winfield will play. The Seahawks will not be an easy team to take down but it will be key for the Bucs to do so.

Despite residing in the least competitive division in the NFL, the Buccaneers have to start winning consistently again. Tom Brady is trying to light a fire under the team. Gaining some momentum by taking down the Seahawks would be a great way to springboard them back into a winning record eventually.