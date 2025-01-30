The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an impressive 2024 NFL season. Tampa Bay finished the regular season 10-7 and won the NFC South division crown once again. Unfortunately, they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Commanders. To add insult to injury, the Buccaneers lost OC Liam Coen to the Jaguars in a surprise move just a few weeks later. Tampa got some revenge this week by denying Coen something he wanted.

Coen and the Jaguars requested to interview Buccaneers offensive line coach Kevin Carberry for a similar role, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Unsurprisingly, the Buccaneers blocked that request.

Coen wanted to interview Carberry for a similar role in Jacksonville. He had success with Carberry last season and looked into bringing him along to his new coaching staff.

It is no surprise that the Buccaneers denied the request after Coen left them high and dry, abandoning them for the Jaguars. There is certainly some bad blood between the two parties. Jacksonville and Tampa Bay do not play each other in 2025, but the grudge match will be electric whenever it eventually happens.

Tampa Bay is still on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator to replace Coen. The Buccaneers completed an internal interview with pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard on Wednesday. The team had already completed several virtual interviews but gave Grizzard the first crack at an in-person interview.

Grizzard may have an advantage over other candidates as he's worked closely with Baker Mayfield over the past two seasons.

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield added to Pro Bowl roster in place of Jayden Daniels

One Buccaneers player who knows Liam Coen better than anyone is Baker Mayfield. He must be upset on some level to lose an OC who he was very close with.

Mayfield does have one extra reason to celebrate over the next few weeks. He will now be able to participate in the Pro Bowl Games before Super Bowl 59.

Mayfield will take Jayden Daniels' place on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster at this year's event. Mayfield attended the Pro Bowl last season and took home the Offensive MVP award. He was part of a lineup that included Vikings QB Sam Darnold and Lions QB Jared Goff.

Daniels opted out of the Pro Bowl due to “wear and tear from a long season” according to The Athletic's Ben Standig on Tuesday.

NFL fans at the Pro Bowl will likely be disappointed that they don't get to see Daniels in action. However, Baker Mayfield is an excellent consolation prize.