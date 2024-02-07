Will the Buccaneers offensive line get better next season?

Todd Bowles is looking to build around the success that he and Baker Mayfield had this postseason. Before strengthening any other parts of their offense, he made sure that their quarterback had a pocket that won't collapse next season. This is where Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen comes in as he brought New Orleans Saints' Kevin Carberry into their system.

Kevin Carberry will be the new offensive line coach for the Buccaneers, per Dan Graziano of ESPN. He formerly worked with the Saints as their offensive line assistant but now his time has come to takeover.

Before he landed with the Saints and Buccaneers, Carberry also worked for the Los Angeles Rams. There he would work extensively with Liam Coen. The two have worked well together in the past and are likely to just get better because of how much they understand each other's schemes. This ensures that chemistry exists not just on the field for Todd Bowles' squad but also in their staff. This is largely to avoid any miscommunications down the line which usually leads to a painful collapse in the league.

With Mayfield saying that he wants to stay with the Buccaneers, forging a solid offensive line around him wil the be the first step to success. Hopefully, they are able to get him what he needs such that they make it back to the divisional again next season.

The Buccaneers' offensive line

Bowles will see a big hit to the Buccaneers line next season. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is retiring which means that they someone else to step up in blocking and find someone who can snap the ball effectively to Mayfield. However, Tristan Wirfs now becomes their go-to guy to keep the line in check. He notched a huge Pro Bowl nod as well. Along with Robert Hainsley, they were able to prevent Mayfield from going down a lot of times.

The big issue will be free agency. Bowles and the Buccaneers need to ensure that they have the proper depth come next season as a lot of their players will be free agents. Hopefully, it all works out.