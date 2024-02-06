Baker Mayfield is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career.

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen had some positive words to say about quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Coen, who coached Mayfield during the latter part of the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams, will likely now have the chance to work with the fiery QB in Tampa. And according to a quote from NFL Network's Sara Walsh, it appears Coen is looking forward to the potential opportunity.

“Baker is an ignitor, and that’s the kind of guy you want to be around,” Coen said.

New Bucs OC Liam Coen:

“Baker is an ignitor, and that’s the kind of guy you want to be around.”#nflnetwork #bucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) February 6, 2024

Liam Coen and Baker Mayfield reunion in Tampa?

After several years working at the college level, Coen worked his way up the Rams' staff, first serving as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and 2019 before becoming the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020. After a year as Kentucky's offensive coordinator, Coen returned to the Rams to become their OC in 2022. Following a 5-12 season in which the Rams started four quarterbacks, the final of which being Mayfield, Coen left for Lexington to become Kentucky's offensive coordinator once again.

Coen replaces Dave Canales, Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator during the 2023 season who left his post to become the Carolina Panthers' new head coach on Jan. 25. Canales received considerable credit from fans and analysts for helping Mayfield revitalize his career and lead the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and a wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After being traded to the Panthers by the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason, Mayfield struggled in Carolina. In seven games and six starts, Mayfield completed 57.8% of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Panthers went 1-5 in the games he started and he was released during the team's bye week in December.

The Rams, with starter Matthew Stafford out with a concussion and having already trialed backup John Wolford and practice-squad player Bryce Perkins, claimed Mayfield off of waivers. Despite limited practice time, Mayfield, who replaced Wolford after the first offensive series of the game, led the Rams to a 17-16 fourth-quarter comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders just three days after being released by Carolina. He started the remaining four games of the season. In total, Mayfield threw for 850 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 63.6% of his passes with the Rams.

Mayfield's first season in Tampa proved to be excellent; the 28-year-old started each of the Bucs' 17 games and posted career highs in completions, attempts, completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. He also earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career, as well as the Pro Football Writers of America's Most Improved Player award.

Mayfield, after signing a one-year contract with Tampa Bay in March 2023, is set to hit NFL free agency during this offseason. He almost assuredly will receive a much more substantial deal from the Bucs or another team after a big season.