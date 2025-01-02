The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having an excellent 2024 campaign. Tampa Bay is 9-7 heading into Week 18 and is in position to win the NFC South division title on Sunday. The Buccaneers have some additional motivation to have a strong offensive performance against the Saints.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is only 85 receiving yards away from another 1,000-yard season. If that happens, Evans will have 11 straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. That would tie him with Jerry Rice for the longest streak in NFL history.

Baker Mayfield spoke about what it would mean for Evans and the team to get him those yards.

“To get him to that — obviously, winning is the most important part but those two things go hand in hand,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “Mike is a huge part of this offense and a huge part of this passing game and so getting him involved early and often is a lot of the reason we’ve had success. Those things go hand in hand. There’s balance and the most important thing is winning but I see it playing out — if we win, Mike is getting the record.”

With the NFC South division title on the line, head coach Todd Bowles is more focused on winning than setting records.

“Winning is the most important thing, so there's no balance there,” said Bowles. “We're going to win any way we can try to win. We'd like to get him that in the process, but we're trying to win the game.”

Everyone in the stadium should be rooting for Evans to make NFL history on Sunday.

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield among biggest Pro Bowl snubs

The NFL released the rosters for the Pro Bowl on Thursday. As usually happens, NFL fans and analysts began pouring over the list to see if their favorite player made the list.

Buccaneers fans have reason to be upset as QB Baker Mayfield was not selected for the Pro Bowl in the NFC. Instead, he was named an alternate.

Mayfield was passed over for Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold, and Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels. Goff is designated as the starter for the NFC.

However, there is a chance that Mayfield could end up in the Pro Bowl as an alternate. The Lions, Vikings, and Commanders are all going into the playoffs. Just running the numbers, there is a good chance that one of those three teams advances to the Super Bowl. If that happens, they will likely pull their Pro Bowl players from the game.

If that were to happen, Baker Mayfield could join the Pro Bowl roster as an alternate behind the other two.

Mayfield making the Pro Bowl would be nice. But Buccaneers fans would likely prefer that their team makes a deep playoff run instead.

Buccaneers vs. Saints will kick off at 1PM ET on Sunday.