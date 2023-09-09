Today is the day. Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top wide receiver gave the team until today to hand him a new contract extension. If a deal isn't struck today, Evans will not resume contract negotiations until the end of the season. The prevailing thought is that Evans is out of Tampa Bay once this day passes without a new deal.

What is the Buccaneers stance on a Mike Evans extension? And if that isn't on the table, will the Bucs trade their star receiver? Well, GM Jason Licht is apparently not extending the WR, nor will he trade him, per ESPN. However, there's still a way for Evans to remain a Buc.

“The Buccaneers do not plan to extend wide receiver Mike Evans before his agent Deryk Gilmore's self-imposed Saturday deadline, a source confirms. I'm told the Bucs also do not plan to trade Evans, general manager Jason Licht's first draft pick nine years ago. But Tampa Bay has cap constraints after spending big the past two years, and it needs to see what it can be as a team this season… So perhaps a deal can be reached down the road, even as far down as Evans testing free agency, where he'll inevitably have a strong market.”

The good news for the Buccaneers is that Evans does not plan to hold out even if a deal isn't reached. The star wide receiver plans to play out the season and help his team out on the field. That's something that's unfortunately rare nowadays: players that don't get a contract extension often hold out in hopes of forcing the team's hand.

Mike Evans has been the epitome of consistency for the Buccaneers. Ever since he entered the league nine years ago, the wide receiver has tallied at least 1,000 yards per season. Whether it was Jameis Winston or Tom Brady throwing to him, he was always able to get his stats. This season, Evans is chasing an NFL-record ten consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards. With Baker Mayfield under center for the team, can Evans continue this incredible streak in 2023? Or will his record chase crumble?