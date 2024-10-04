The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in a tight battle with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, with the help of Baker Mayfield and his outstanding play. Mayfield finished the game with 180 yards and three touchdowns, completing 19 of his 24 passes. At one point during the game, Mayfield had his ankle rolled up, but he continued the game. When asked about status, there were all positive signs regarding the injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, who got a little banged up when his ankle got trapped but didn't miss a play last night, is “good,” source said. No real issues,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Mayfield is a tough competitor, so there was no way he was going to come out of the game, especially in the type of environment they were in against a divisional rival.

Buccaneers fall short in OT game vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers had a three-point lead with less than two minutes remaining in regulation after intercepting Kirk Cousins. They were in field goal range at the start, but from there, they lost yards on a run play, and then a penalty was called, which pushed them back even further. By the end of the drive, the Buccaneers had to punt, which gave the Falcons the opportunity to tie the game with a field goal and send it into overtime.

Baker Mayfield spoke after the game and felt like he left some plays on the field that could have won the Buccaneers the game. Mayfield finished with 180 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 19 of his 24 passes.

“All I care about is wins,” Mayfield said. “We’ve gotta find a way to finish that out on offense.”

With Mayfield looking like he won't miss any time, the Buccaneers are hoping to keep stacking wins throughout the season.