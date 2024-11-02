Injuries impact all NFL teams as the violent nature of the sport takes a toll on the body. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hit especially hard by injuries on the offensive side of the ball of late. After losing Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, the Buccaneers need to get the most out of their remaining offensive playmakers as the team prepares to take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Unfortunately, the Bucs are banged up beyond Godwin and Evans. The latest injury report lists running back Bucky Irving and wideouts Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan as questionable for Monday night, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on X.

Irving is still dealing with a nagging toe injury that held him out of practice prior to the Bucs’ Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. He was able to play in that game, carrying the ball nine times for 44 scoreless yards and adding seven receptions for 40 yards – not so bad for your PPR fantasy team but not so good for the Buccaneers, who lost to their division rivals 31-26.

The banged up Buccaneers can’t afford to lose Bucky Irving to injury

The Buccaneers selected Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 draft out of Oregon. Tampa Bay paired Irving with Rachaad White in the backfield. The duo have combined for 651 rushing yards this season, however Irving leads the team with 76 carries for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He’s slowly becoming the Bucs’ top back and he’s essential to the team’s success as Tampa Bay needs to lean on the running game without their top two receivers.

Both Godwin and Evans went down in the Buccaneers’ Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Godwin suffered a gruesome-looking injury and needed to be carted off the field with under a minute remaining in the game. A dislocated ankle will likely end Godwin’s season.

Evans also was forced to leave the Ravens game after he strained his hamstring. While not as serious as Godwin’s injury, Evans is expected to be sidelined through the Buccaneers’ Week 11 bye.

With Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl wideouts unavailable, ninth-year veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Jalen McMillan were expected to step up. Both are currently questionable with hamstring injuries. The Buccaneers selected McMillan in the third round of the 2024 draft out of Washington. He received some preseason hype but has produced just 10 receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in six games. If he can overcome his hamstring ailment and take the field in Week 9, he should have an expanded role in the passing game.

While Tampa Bay has primarily dealt with injuries on offense, the defense took a hit this week as well. Antoine Winfield Jr. was a late addition to the injury report as the All-Pro safety is dealing with a foot issue. He’s questionable for Week 9’s matchup against the Chiefs.