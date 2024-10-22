The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t complete a fourth quarter comeback against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Tampa Bay lost 41-31 to fall to 4-3 on the season and just 2-2 at Raymond James Stadium. Far worse than the loss at home, however, is the loss of star wideout Chris Godwin, who suffered a serious injury in the final minute of play against Baltimore.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield was dismayed by the injury, saying it “absolutely sucks” for both the team and for Godwin, according to Buccaneers insider Scott Smith on X.

Immediately following the game, the injury is being described as a dislocated ankle. The play in which Godwin was hurt was so gruesome that ESPN opted not to show the replay, according to Ari Meirov on X.

Sadly, the injury occurred with just 43 seconds remaining and the game essentially decided. Godwin was surrounded by teammates before being carted off the field by Tampa Bay’s medical staff.

The eighth-year veteran is considered one of the best slot receivers in football. After posting seven catches for 65 yards in Week 7, Godwin has 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Buccaneers Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin have developed a connection

Now in their second season together, Mayfield and Godwin’s relationship was starting to bear fruit. Godwin was off to a tremendous start this season and the pair linked up for an 11-catch, 125-yard, two-touchdown masterpiece last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. That connection helped lead the Buccaneers to a franchise record 594 yards of offense in Week 6 as they put up 51 points.

Tampa Bay’s other star wideout Mike Evans had battled a hamstring injury during the week leading up to the Ravens game but he was cleared to play in Week 7. Unfortunately, Evans was forced from Monday night’s contest after aggravating his hamstring ailment.

Before Evans was ruled out for the night, he hit some exclusive career milestones. After reaching 100 total touchdowns in his career last week, Evans caught his 100th touchdown pass on Monday. He also reached 12,000 yards receiving in his incredible career.

While the Buccaneers could be operating without their top two wideouts next week, it’s Godwin’s injury that must be monitored. The extent of the damage is unknown in the immediate aftermath of the game. But it certainly had the appearance of a season-ending injury. Either way, Godwin is certain to miss some time. Baker, the Bucs and NFL fans everywhere are hoping for a speedy recovery.