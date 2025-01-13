The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South and got rewarded with a home playoff game in the NFC Wild Card round. However, the Buccaneers lost to the Washington Commanders, 23-20, on a game-winning doinked field goal by Zane Gonzalez.

It was a crushing loss for the Buccaneers after a back-and-forth game, and now the team faces questions this offseason. One of the biggest questions is whether or not head coach Todd Bowles will make any coaching changes. On Monday, Bowles addressed that during an interview, although it seems he has not thought too much about it just yet, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” Bowles said. “Again, we’re having exit interviews. We’re fresh off a loss as the days come we’ll go from there. We went to the playoffs five times with the defensive coaches we have so they’re very good coaches, obviously. A lot of things have to happen in that. We’ve got to get more interceptions, we got to coach it better but we’ve got to play it better as well.”

Bowles appeared to stand behind his defensive coaches, saying they have been regulars in the playoffs with this group. Still, changes could be made once the dust settles from the loss.

The Buccaneers began the year with a 4-2 record before they lost four straight to go into the bye with a 4-6 record. Yet, they turned it around and won six of seven down the stretch to finish 10-6 with the NFC South crown.

On the other hand, losing to the No. 6 seed at home is not the end of the year the team was hoping for. Only time will tell if the Buccaneers decide to make some changes to the coaching staff, but the sting of the loss will take some time to get rid of.