There was plenty of reason to panic for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday when Baker Mayfield left the game with an apparent leg injury. Kyle Trask came into the game for Mayfield, but the Buccaneers starter quickly returned to the game and threw an interception on his first snap back in the game before leading Tampa Bay to a 26-23 victory over the Carolina Panthers in overtime.

On Monday, head coach Todd Bowles provided an optimistic update on Mayfield's injury, according to Buccaneers senior writer Scott Smith.

“Todd Bowles says QB Baker Mayfield has a sore leg,” Smith reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He thinks Mayfield will be comfortable by Sunday’s game but isn’t yet sure about his practice status this week.”

Mayfield led the Buccaneers down the field three times in the fourth quarter and overtime to secure a critical victory for his team, which is now in a tie for first place in the NFC South. Mayfield drove Tampa Bay into field goal range at the end of regulation for a game-tying field goal to force overtime and did it again on the first possession of the extra period, but the field goal was missed. After a Chuba Hubbard fumble, Mayfield got the Buccaneers a third opportunity and they took advantage to come away with a miraculous win.

Mayfield has found a home in Tampa Bay and is having a career resurgence in his second season with the Buccaneers. After tumultuous stops with the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers, Mayfield has cemented himself as a consistent starter in the league.

Mayfield is having an excellent season despite dealing with multiple injuries to his top pass catchers. Through 12 games, the former Oklahoma star is completing nearly 71% of his passes for 3,034 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Mayfield has also rushed for three scores.

He is doing all of that despite a season-ending injury to star wide receiver Chris Godwin that he suffered on Oct. 21 and a hamstring injury that kept Mike Evans out for nearly a month. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen has done a masterful job of keeping the passing game afloat no matter who is catching passes and rebuilding what was one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season. Mayfield has consistently executed at quarterback, and the Buccaneers have a real chance to win the NFC South as a result.