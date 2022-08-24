Tom Brady made his first appearance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp on Monday after a mysterious 11-day absence. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was clearly delighted to get his superstar QB back as they continue to make their final preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Bowles spoke to the press after practice and he had nothing but praise for the seven-time Super Bowl champ. According to the 58-year-old shot-caller, it was business as usual for Brady as he was able to get a lot of work in on Day 1 (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“He did,” Bowles said. “He’s very familiar with the offense, so him coming back in and us getting back to work is kind of normal. Just getting used to the heat and getting used to the guys, but he ran the offense well.”

Bowles then went on to say that he did not see any rust in Tom Brady, despite the fact that he was out of action for a rather extended period:

“Anytime you have all your guys back you feel good, you know, especially after the injury bug has hit lately,” Bowles said. “We’re happy to have him back. . . . He’s been great. He’s been great, same as when he left. He’s been fine.”

As expected, Bowles was also asked to address the elephant in the room, with rumors still running rampant about what Brady’s absence was really all about. The Bucs coach made it abundantly clear that Brady’s absence was not seen as a distraction by the team, and that there was complete transparency between the quarterback and the organization all throughout the process:

“We pretty much keep distractions out of our locker room,” Bowles said. “It wasn’t a big deal to us because everybody knew what was going on.”

I guess all’s well that ends well? The most important thing now is that the GOAT’s back and he’s ready to take the league by storm yet again.