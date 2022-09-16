Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with brutal Chris Godwin injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled out star wide receiver Chris Godwin for their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. Godwin was already doubtful after head coach Todd Bowles said he expected the receiver not to play earlier on Friday. But there was still a glimmer of hope which was ultimately erased with this latest news from Schefter.

Chris Godwin has been hampered by injuries over the last year. He suffered an ACL injury last season which forced him to miss the end of the 2022 campaign. Godwin returned for the 2022 season opener but has since dealt with a lingering hamstring injury.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers certainly will miss Godwin’s presence in the offense this week. He is one of the better wide receivers in football when healthy. Prior to the injury last year, he had reeled in 98 receptions and over 1,110 receiving yards. He added 5 touchdowns through 14 games. Tampa Bay was hoping Chris Godwin could remain on the field for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.

But that obviously will not happen as he’s slated to miss Week 2. Fortunately, the Buccaneers don’t expect him to be out for a significant amount of time. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Godwin could realistically return ahead of Week 3.

The Buccaneers have a good enough offense to get by without Godwin on Sunday. They have a number of key offensive weapons who can help Tom Brady take care of business.

But the Buccaneers are hoping Chris Godwin will be in line to return next week.