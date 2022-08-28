Tom Brady erases Buccaneers doubts with epic return in preseason vs. Colts

After missing a huge chunk of training camp due to unknown reasons, Tom Brady made Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans quickly forget about the issue (and some concerns that come with it) with an incredible display in their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady’s appearance didn’t last long, featuring in just one drive for the Buccaneers, but what he has shown is enough to prove to everyone that he is as sharp as ever despite missing some precious training time.

The 45-year-old QB went 6-of-8 for 44 yards in his lone drive, including a crispy 20-yard pass to Julio Jones early on. While he had two incompletions, one of those was actually a result of a drop from the receiver despite the accurate pass from Brady, per team insider Scott Smith.

Tom Brady to Julio Jones 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JEKQOeteWA — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 27, 2022

When Tom Brady was missing in action due to personal reasons, there were a lot of questions about his health and current status. There were also concerns about his conditioning when he returned due to his extended absence.

Clearly, though, Brady didn’t miss a beat and seemed to be still in tip-top shape.

While fans would probably still want to know what caused his training camp absence–whether it is because of “The Masked Singer” or any other family matters–the important thing is he hasn’t forgotten his role and commitment with the team. If anything, maybe the extra rest and time away from football got him energized as he enters his 23rd year in the NFL.