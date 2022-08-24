The Masked Singer promo teases Tom Brady involvement after wild speculation

The idea that Tom Brady’s hiatus from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is caused by an appearance on the Masked Singer is gaining popularity. Fans are not ready to drop the theory that Brady did indeed take a break from training camp to attend the filming session for the latest season of the show.

A clip obtained by TMZ shows that Brady’s name is being mentioned in the Masked Singer, giving the theory some legitimacy.

The clip shows Ken Jeong, the famous actor that is also a judge on the show, guessing that one of the contestants is a football player. His first guess is Peyton Manning, but he is immediately told that he is wrong. Jeong then guesses that it’s Tom Brady and even notes that is not at training camp (while claiming he has been fined for his absence, which is not true). The clip ends before his guess is confirmed to be right or wrong.

Jeong’s guess could still end up being wrong but Brady’s hiatus matching with the dates of the show’s filming and the fact that his absence was scheduled suggests he might have been on the show. The new season premieres on Sept. 21 on FOX.

Tom Brady also denied the Masked Signer allegations himself, though he would have to do so even if he was actually on the show, as the contestant’ identities being secret is the whole point. He has returned to the team as he looks to bring another Super Bowl trophy to Tampa Bay.

The theory of Brady’s absence will be continually discussed until the new season of the show airs. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are looking to surround the 45-year-old with the talent to get back into Super Bowl contention after losing in the divisional round last season to the Los Angeles Rams.