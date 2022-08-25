Tom Brady’s status for Buccaneers preseason finale vs. Colts after mysterious absence

Tom Brady has missed a significant amount of time this preseason for mysterious reasons. He reportedly needed time away from the team due to personal reasons during training camp. However, the specific reasoning for his absence was never revealed. Concerns about Brady’s status for the beginning of the regular season began to emerge in reference to his continued absence. But fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can rest easy following the latest update from Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud.

“Tom Brady will start Saturday’s game at Indy, Todd Bowles said. Any player who is healthy will play.” Stroud shared via Twitter.

Buccaneers new head coach Todd Bowles stated that all healthy players will see game action against the Indianapolis Colts in the Buccaneers’ preseason finale. So Tom Brady is clearly healthy since he’s expected to start Saturday’s game. But one has to wonder where Brady has been over the past few weeks.

Some rumors have said Brady was taking part in the show “The Masked Singer.” A recent promotion for the show hinted at Tom Brady’s presence on it.

But it is also feasible that Brady simply took the time to address a personal matter.

Whatever his reasoning for missing time is, Todd Bowles doesn’t seem to be worried in the slightest, via Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman.

“He missed 11 days, but he wasn’t playing in the first two (games),” Bowles said. “If you count his days off, plus the days off naturally, he would only practice about three times. He’s fine with everything. We know his conditioning is fine.”

Bowles also discussed Tom Brady’s reason for absence.

“If it wasn’t a situation that we (had) talked about, if it wasn’t important, I wouldn’t have done it. Obviously, I have that kind of relationship … they all have private things they come to us with. His just came to light more than the others.”

Tom Brady is set to return and should be in line for another successful season.