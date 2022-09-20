Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady confessed that he suffered a rather worrisome injury during their Week 2 win against the New Orleans Saints.

Speaking on his Let’s Go podcast on Monday, Brady shared that he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand during the contest. It wasn’t a simple injury either, as he noted that it’s pretty banged up.

“It’s just gonna be sore throughout the week,” Brady said, per Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times.

While we’re not sure at what point Tom Brady hurt his hand, it’s possible it might have contributed to his struggles and frustrations during the game. To recall, it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the legendary quarterback found the end zone.

Brady also showed his frustrations throughout, at one point slamming his helmet to the ground. He was also seen on camera hurling another tablet to the ground to channel his anger.

Fortunately for Buccaneers fans, it doesn’t look like Brady is going to be sidelined because of his injury. What remains to be seen, however, is how it will affect his play.

Considering that the Buccaneers won’t be with Mike Evans and their other wide receivers like Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are still uncertain due to injuries, it will be quite problematic if the issue hinders Brady from performing at his best.

The good thing is Brady still has time to rest and recover. Given that the injury is not that serious, it could very well be fine when the Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.