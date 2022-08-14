When the GOAT takes a break, fans go crazy. That’s what seemed to happen when Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady began a 10-day absence from his team’s training camp this week.

The Buccaneers claim that the break had been planned in advance. Brady reportedly left the camp for “personal reasons.” This vague statement has led to a lot of speculative discussion as to what those reasons may be.

According to media personnel covering the Buccaneers, however, Brady’s absence has nothing to do with his or his family members’ health.

To illustrate, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network actually discussed Brady’s absence.

“Here’s everything that I understand about this,” Rapoport said. “It was planned. No one is worried. He’s fine. To my knowledge, it’s not a medical emergency related to him or, I believe, anyone close to him. I was told that everything is OK. The best description I got about this was that it is important to find a work life balance.”

So it seems like the 45-year-old quarterback is merely taking a break from the rigors of training camp.

Take note that when Tom Brady unretired, it was unclear if he expressly negotiated the in-camp vacation or if the topic came up afterward. Regardless, the Buccaneers aren’t going to say no to him. After all, he fills the stands, scores goals, and eventually brings in money. Oh, he also won them their second NFL title.

Devin White spoke about Tom Brady's absence from training camp pic.twitter.com/DdOpD5Dhas — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 11, 2022

Team officials do expect Brady to return when they hit the last three weeks before the start of the regular season. Brady’s absence will undoubtedly irritate some of the people who remained, but it is one of the advantages of being the greatest at what you do. In fact, most clubs would choose Brady over a full-time backup QB even if the GOAT had a 10-day break in camp.

According to coach Todd Bowles, the team already discussed Brady’s hiatus through the Titans’ second preseason game . It was even approved before training camp started.

“He’ll be back sometime around Tennessee,” Bowles said. “He’s gonna deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games.”

It doesn’t seem to be a big deal with Tampa Bay’s big wigs. This should be the same for their fans.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht added that Brady’s absence was “the least of [their] concerns.”

As Brady sits out, observers expect Ryan Griffin, Blaine Gabbert, and Kyle Trask to take his place under center.

So take a chill pill and relax, Brady shippers and stans. The GOAT will soon return.