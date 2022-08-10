The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.

Julio Jones & Tom Brady hanging out in Tampa Bay is still surreal to me… these guys have been spending a lot of time at Camp together chatting #gobucs Can only imagine those convos 🏆 👀 pic.twitter.com/tSubvEr9dN — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) August 1, 2022

Tom Brady to Julio Jones is still crazy to see 🤯 (🎥 @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/7Q3HNJJVyj — PFF (@PFF) August 9, 2022

Seems almost unfair against a second-string defense, but Tom Brady finds Julio Jones in the end zone in goal line work. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 9, 2022

Julio Jones was added to the Buccaneers roster after he signed a one-year deal with the team worth $15 million back in April. He only played 10 games in an ultimately failed partnership with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 mainly due to his inability to stay healthy. In his one-year stint with the Titans, Jones racked up just 434 receiving yards and a touchdown — his fewest in a season since he entered the league in 2011 — on 48 receptions.

With Tom Brady now his quarterback, Jones is expecting a strong rebound. Even in a crowded Buccaneers wide receiving room that also features studs like Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and Chris Godwin, a player of Jones’ status should get a ton of attention from Brady. Plus, Godwin might not be ready by Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, so there is certainly an opportunity for Jones to ascent to a starting gig.

In the 2021 NFL season, Tom Brady led the Buccaneers’ offense that averaged 29.9 points per game, which was second overall in the league.