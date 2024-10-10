Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced today he will be donating $100,000 in aid to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Milton, which has impacted millions in Florida.

Brady, who played three seasons for the Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022, said that he will donate $100,000 in order to “help get essentials like food, water and first aid to fellow Floridians in need.” Additionally, Brady said that Gopuff, a delivery platform, is matching his donation and any others that are made via ‘Give with Gopuff,' which goes toward the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

“Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you're able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story.

Hurricane Milton had been recorded as having 180 mph winds in the past week, and it finally made landfall yesterday evening as a Category 3 storm about 70 miles south of Tampa. While Tampa was not hit directly by Milton, a widespread concern, parts of the roof of Tropicana Field, where MLB's Tampa Bay Rays play, were torn off by the storm's winds last night, and Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers, flooded following the storm surge.

Local government officials had ordered evacuations in anticipation of Milton, which knocked out power to more than 3 million Florida residents and caused numerous tornadoes in the state, including on the other coast where at least four people have been killed.

Although he said the state had managed to avoid the “worst-case scenario,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “We will better understand the extent of the damage as the day progresses.”

Florida had felt the effects of Hurricane Helene just a few weeks ago, and with Milton coming so soon after, piles of debris had yet to be discarded by the time the latest storm hit.

The Buccaneers, who play the Saints this weekend, evacuated early this week to New Orleans. After Sunday's game, the team is scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 21.