Tom Brady protector sounds off on overcoming ‘frustrating’ injuries for Week 1 return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs has finally made his way back to the field. The young blocker will now get back to protecting Tom Brady.

Tristan Wirfs spent much of the off-season rehabbing an ankle injury. He was ready to go for the start of training camp, looking to pick up where he left off in 2021. But an oblique injury kept him sidelined for the past few weeks.

Wirfs is now back at practice. Upon his return, he took the time to speak with reporters about his injury.

Tristan Wirfs spoke on how frustrating it was to have to deal with the injury. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Wirfs stated, “it’s a little frustrating sometimes, just having, like, stupid stuff like that [oblique strain] or just annoying stuff. But I’d rather make sure I’m good to go than come back and have it tweak again.”

In just two seasons, Wirfs has already proved to be among the game’s best offensive linemen. The 23-year-old tackle has quickly put together a strong resume, including a Super Bowl victory, an All-Pro nod, and a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Throughout the 2021 season, Tristan Wirfs posted a PFF offensive grade of 84.6. He allowed just two sacks while playing in 1,182 total snaps.

And now Wirfs will be back on the field for week one. With a Buccaneers offensive line that is at less than full strength, his return will be welcomed by Tom Brady and the whole unit.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have Super Bowl aspirations yet again. With Tristan Wirfs in the trenches, that becomes a little easier.