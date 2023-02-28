Tom Brady announced his retirement after the 2022-23 season. And it seems as if it is for real this time around. However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ GM Jason Licht said the team will leave a “flashlight” on for Brady if he changes his mind, per Rick Stroud.

“Jason Licht said the Bucs will leave a desk lamp on for Tom Brady if he wants to return. ‘Maybe a flashlight.’ But Licht says he thinks Brady is retired, he’s happy with the decision and he’s happy for him.”

Brady announced his retirement last year before later returning and playing for the Buccaneers this past season. As a result, there are people who believe Tom Brady could un-announce his retirement once again. However, Brady addressed that concern in his initial announcement stating that it is for real this time. Nevertheless, Brady fans will hold out hope until the season officially begins.

The Buccaneers are in the process of replacing Brady. Quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, and Jimmy Garoppolo all profile as potential options for Tampa Bay. Replacing a future Hall of Famer and the greatest QB of all-time in Tom Brady is obviously far from an easy task. But the Bucs will need to do so in order to avoid a lackluster 2023 campaign.

Tom Brady didn’t have the best 2022-23 season. Although, considering he was 45-years old, it was a solid performance without question. Brady still looks as if he could play, but he has no reason to after already establishing himself as the GOAT.

With that being said, the Buccaneers will leave a “flashlight” on just in case.