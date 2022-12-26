By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have retained their lead in the NFC South with an overtime win on Christmas over the Arizona Cardinals. However, it wasn’t all good news, as one of Tom Brady’s key protectors, tackle Josh Wells, suffered a season-ending injury.

As reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Wells will miss the rest of the season due to a torn left patellar tendon. The 31-year-old started seven of the 11 games he has played in this season and took on a huge workload in the last three weeks before hurting his knee against the Cardinals.

The 2022 season has been defined by injuries all over the place for the Buccaneers. Wells himself was filling in for Donovan Smith at left tackle due to a foot injury. Brady and the Bucs were able to hold on and win the overtime contest by a score of 19-16.

Looking ahead to Week 17, the Buccaneers will face a much-improved Carolina Panthers squad. It could have huge ramifications for the NFC playoff picture. They possess a strong run attack and a solid defense led by Jaycee Horn and Brian Burns, so the Bucs will have to come ready to play.

The Buccaneers, owners of a 7-8 record, are not considered a threat in the playoffs due to their injuries and dismal performance this season. They’re only in the postseason picture by virtue of the division being the worst in the NFL. Losing Wells will only make them easier to beat.