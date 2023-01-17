Monday night could have very well been the last time we ever see Tom Brady step on a football field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback refused to say if he’ll retire or not post-game, leaving his decision up in the air for the time being. With his contract set to expire with the Bucs, TB12 could sign anywhere he wants this offseason if the signal-caller fancies playing another year at the age of 46.

While some would say it’s possibly time for him to hang up the cleats and move onto a broadcast booth or wherever else Brady has desired to be, it’s not time to quit yet. Here are 3 reasons Tom Brady must not retire.

3. He gave up everything to come back

Alright, this first reason isn’t football related. But, it’s 100% true. Brady retired last offseason, but not for long. He still had that itch to play again and the fact he decided to return for another year really irked now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. They ultimately got divorced because TB12 basically chose football over his family. I’m sure Brady still had a fantastic relationship with his children, but this is why Bundchen left. She wanted him around more. Brady loses his partner just to have an 8-9 season and lose in the first round of the playoffs? No chance he goes out like that. Brady’s career has been too good to end in such a manner.

2. The Bucs were injury-ravaged

Tampa Bay’s entire roster dealt with injuries all season long, especially the offense. Julio Jones played just 10 games, Russell Gage only 13, and Chris Godwin and Mike Evans missed a pair of contests, too. Meanwhile, the RB room of Leonard Fournette and Rachad White struggled immensely. The moral of the story is Tom Brady didn’t have enough reliable weapons in 2022 outside of Godwin and Evans. One of his best protectors, center Ryan Jensen, missed the entire season and played his first game against Dallas after a recovering from a knee injury, too. TB12 went from having an electric offense and fantastic O-Line to scrapping every single week to get a win. Brady did all that he could.

1. Brady is too good to retire

Here is the number one reason and it’s just flat-out obvious. Tom Brady is still far too good of a quarterback to call it quits already. He ranked third in the NFL in passing yards with 4,694 behind only Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes while throwing for 25 touchdowns to just nine picks all for a completion rate of 66.8%. Those aren’t average numbers. Give Brady an elite offense and he takes a team to the Super Bowl. It’s that simple. He still managed to shine under center, despite the health issues within Tampa’s roster. The San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans are mentioned as a few potential suitors for Brady. If you put him in charge in the Bay Area or Vegas, those two teams become immediate Super Bowl contenders. Just imagine TB12 throwing passes to Davante Adams. Or having the likes of Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, or Christian McCaffrey at his disposal. With his family ties to Northern California, the Niners feel like a serious possibility.

Tom Brady knows he’s still a top-3 quarterback in this league and so does everyone else. Retirement can wait, it’s time to chase another ring or at least go out on a high note with a deep playoff run.