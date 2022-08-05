Tom Brady will be thrilled with Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s big step forward after devastating knee injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a key player for their playoff run when Chris Godwin tore his ACL in Week 15. It was a brutal loss for Tom Brady and the offense, who missed him as they lost in the postseason. Fortunately, the 26-year-old is still making good progress in his rehab.

Friday morning, Godwin made his return to practice in Tampa Bay’s training camp. Although he still has a brace on his knee, it is a great sign for the Buccaneers to see their star wideout back.

Here’s a big one: Bucs receiver Chris Godwin is practicing today for the first time since knee surgery. Has a brace on his right knee. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 5, 2022

Godwin has been a key player for the Bucs for the duration of his short career. recorded 1,103 receiving yards, a career-best 98 catches and five receiving touchdowns last season. The tandem of him and Mike Evans gives the Buccaneers a fantastic option in the passing game. Tampa Bay rewarded his talent with a three-year, $60 million extension this offseason.

Tampa Bay will need Godwin back as soon as possible to help Brady continue playing at a high level. With the interior of the offensive line in a worrisome state due to numerous factors, Brady’s top options will have to be there. Although Julio Jones and Russell Gage are also there, Godwin’s dependability is crucial to the offense.

Chris Godwin is in for a big season, especially because he should be ready closer to the start of the season. The Buccaneers are looking to get back to the Super Bowl and their star wide receiver will be a big reason why they are able to do so if he can remain healthy.