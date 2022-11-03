Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding their way out of a dark tunnel, as they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Brady is not used to losing, but it could get even harder for him to help the Buccaneers get out of a rut with some injuries the team has to deal with going into Week 9’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at home.

Among the key health statuses to monitor for the Buccaneers are that of rookie left guard Luke Goedeke and right guard Shaq Mason, who both appeared on Tampa Bay’s injury report Wednesday.

Here’s the full injury report for Bucs and Rams. Cooper Kupp did not practice today. pic.twitter.com/KgsPQ9iS8p — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 2, 2022

Goedeke is listed with a foot injury, while Mason seems to be dealing with both an ankle and personal issues. Goedeke hasn’t exactly been playing well this season, though. He was even benched in the Buccaneers’ embarrassing Week 7 21-3 road loss to the Carolina Panthers. So far this season, Goedeke has a poor overall grade of 39.2 from Pro Football Focus. He has been especially bad in pass blocking with just a 29.2 rating in that area. It’s Mason that is the bigger worry for Brady and the Buccaneers’ offensive line. Mason is one of the Buccaneers’ top performers in the trenches, as evidenced by his 71.1 overall PFF grade and 76.1 pass-blocking grade.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 27-22 defeat at home against the Baltimore Ravens in which Brady was sacked three times, tied for the most he’s taken in a contest so far in the 2022 NFL season. Tampa Bay is second overall in the NFL with just a 3.68 percent offensive sack rate, though, the Buccaneers are also the pass-heaviest team overall.