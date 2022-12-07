By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans might still be smiling ear to ear after witnessing Tom Brady on Monday weave his magic on the field against the New Orleans Saints to lead the Bucs to an improbable 17-16 come-from-behind victory.

Brady is definitely savoring that Buccaneers win. For a 45-year-old quarterback like him, wins like that on the strength of a performance similar to the one he just had will get anyone’s juice and swag flowing.

Here’s Tom Brady with a message to Buccaneers fans after the victory against the Saints and ahead of Week 14’s matchup on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

“What’s up guys? Happy Tuesday. That was a huge win last night at home, in front of a great crowd, who stayed there all the way. Til the end. Look, three-touchdown wins are overrated. We got to leave a little drama for the end. We’re back at it next Sunday in San Fran. West Coast trip. Huge game. Let’s go.”

The Buccaneers were on the verge of picking up their seventh loss of the season Monday night, as they entered the fourth quarter of the Saints game trailing by double-digit points. At one point in the final period, the Buccaneers even were buried in a 13-point deficit.

But Brady activated his GOAT mode feature and led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives with less than five minutes remaining on the game clock, sealing the deal with a touchdown pass to rookie running back Rachaad White with just three seconds remaining.