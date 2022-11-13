Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to catch the Seattle Seahawks sleeping on defense, dialing up a bizarre pass play for the 45-year-old. Things did not go to plan, however, as Brady slipped while running the route causing Leonard Fournette’s pass to go incomplete. After game, Brady reacted to the viral video of the trick-play-gone-wrong, suggesting that had he kept his footing, he’d have looked like vintage Randy Moss.

If I don’t slip that’s Randy over the top for 6… https://t.co/HzATNjIW8A — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 13, 2022

“If I don’t slip that’s Randy over the top for 6,” wrote Brady on Twitter after the game. Fortunately for Brady and the Buccaneers, Fournette’s interception didn’t prove too costly as the Bucs cruised to a win overseas over the Seahawks, improving to 5-5 on the year. Brady’s subsequent interception, which kept him just shy of an NFL record, also didn’t keep the Buccaneers from getting the job done.

Had things gone awry for the Buccaneers, however, this play would surely have been at the forefront of the conversation. The decision to draw up a pass play for a 45-year-old quarterback is perplexing, and the fact that he slipped on the route may be all the proof you need of that.

After the win, this little mishap is nothing more than a silly mistake made by Brady and the offense, though it may have been viewed in a different lens had the game finished differently. While Tom Brady was probably picturing Randy Moss while lining up for the route, the end product was far from Moss-like, with Brady ending up getting called for a tripping penalty from his backside.