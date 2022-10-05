Tom Brady’s injury status amid lingering shoulder issue

Tom Brady is very likely to play in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. That is even though he seemed to be nursing some pain in his shoulder. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is “going to be okay” and that the injury is “nothing that is going to limit any of his accuracy or strength.”

Brady is not having an especially fantastic season so far, as well as the Buccaneers overall. Brady and the Bucs are just 2-2 after four games and have lost both of their last two games. However, at least in Week 4’s 41-31 home loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady looked exceptional, passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns and without an interception while completing 39-of-52 pass attempts. He looked to have hurt his shoulder in that game when he absorbed a sack in the second period, but managed to finish the game nonehtless.

The future Hall of Famer quarterback has played through more serious injuries in the past, so a little issue with his shoulder is not something that will hold him back from playing on Sunday versus the Falcons. However, the Buccaneers might want to keep Tom Brady fresher by making him rest a practice or two ahead of Week 5’s game at home.

Outside of Tom Brady, wide receivers Breshad Perriman and tight end Cameron Brate are some of the Buccaneers players whose statuses for the Falcons game remain up in the air, as both are carrying questionable tags at the moment.