Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tom Brady was clearly concerned for Tristan Wirfs, who sustained a rather nasty-looking injury in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns. Fortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed to have dodged a major bullet when it comes to their All-Pro tackle.

Speaking to reporters after their 23-17 loss to the Browns, Brady shared how “awful” the injury is for both Wirfs and the Buccaneers. The 23-year-old is a big piece of Tampa Bay’s offense, so seeing him fall on Sunday was not only heartbreaking but also demoralizing for the whole team.

Brady on Tristan Wirfs’ injury- pic.twitter.com/QAGh93lWwN — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 27, 2022

Tristan Wirfs picked up the left leg injury after a Browns defender fell on the back of his leg after jumping. He was carted off the field and immediately brought to the locker room to get checked.

Luckily, early indications suggest that his injury is not as serious as it appeared to be. X-rays on his legs are negative, and while he was spotted wearing a walking boot, it has been reported that he is able to put some weight on the injured leg.

That is certainly good news for the Buccaneers. While it is unknown whether or not Wirfs will need to be sidelined because of the injury, it doesn’t look like it would be a long-term issue even if he were to sit out.

The Buccaneers dropped to 5-6 on the season after their latest loss, but at least there’s something to be happy about in the game.