The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a massive primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Their defense will be key to the game, as Baltimore has been dominant on offense of late. Nose tackle Vita Vea will play in the game despite being on the injury report with a hamstring issue. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the news on Monday afternoon.

“Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea (questionable, hamstring) is expected to play tonight vs. Ravens, per source,” Fowler posted on social media.

The Ravens dominate games through their run game with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. That part of the game has unlocked the aerial attack and when they are both clicking, Baltimore is nearly unbeatable. While the Buccaneers have been solid this season, they'll need a great defensive performance on Monday to win.

The Buccaneers are back home for the first time since Hurricane Milton hit their home city. They look to grab their fifth win in what should be an emotional game.

The Buccaneers defense has their hands full on Monday

The good news for the Buccaneers is that the Falcons lost on Sunday. Regardless of the outcome on Monday night, they will have at least a share of the NFC South lead. Their massive win over the Saints got them their fourth win and they have another big game after the Ravens matchup.

The Buccaneers and Falcons played an instant classic on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Tampa lost 36-30 in overtime and their defense was particularly poor. Kirk Cousins threw for 500 yards in the game and sent his fans home happy with a win. Next Sunday, the rivalry is renewed in Tampa Bay in a game that could decide the NFC South.

Vita Vea and the Buccaneers' defense must start this key stretch on the right foot on Monday night against the Ravens.