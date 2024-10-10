The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some good news about Raymond James Stadium after the devastating effects of Hurricane Milton. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he said this in a tweet on X.



“A Bucs update from the fallout from Hurricane Milton: While site surveys are still being conducted, Raymond James Stadium and the Bucs practice and training facility seem to have sustained only cosmetic damage.”

Luckily, the Buccaneers made a safe move as they embarked on their Week 6 division matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs took drastic action by staying in New Orleans before the storm hit Florida. Winds hit upwards of 120 miles per hour in the Saint Petersburg and Tampa areas.

Will the Buccaneers and Raymond James Stadium be fine after Hurricane Milton?

There were reports of flooding within the stadium but other than that, there was no structural damage to the stadium. The Buccaneers had a major break, whereas their baseball counterpart, the Tampa Bay Rays didn't have that. The roof of Tropicana Field was torn off by Hurricane Milton as it made landfall. The nearly 20-mile distance between the two stadiums proved the devastating effects of the hurricane.

The Buccaneers have two straight home games, with the closest being on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens on October 21. After that, they'll take on the Atlanta Falcons once again on October 27. It's uncertain if the stadium will be in proper condition before those games. If that's the case, then the NFL will have to do some rescheduling of games to make it work for not only their fans but the players' safety.

The entire league will likely honor any victims of Hurricane Milton. Even Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans told ESPN that he's playing for a ‘bigger' cause on Sunday. As the storm drifts further away from Florida, it's a sigh of relief that people are safe.