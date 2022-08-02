Will Tom Brady be punished for Dolphins’ tampering?

The Miami Dolphins were reportedly involved in a tampering case. As a result, Miami has been stripped of their 2023 1st round pick, and 2024 third round pick, per Adam Schefter. Additionally, owner Steven Ross was suspended and fined $1.5 million dollars. So who was the player involved in this tampering case? Tom Brady.

The NFL ruled that Miami spoke with Brady about becoming a “limited partner” of the Dolphins during both the 2019 and 2021 season. Miami also had conversations with Sean Peyton about leaving his job as New Orleans Saints coach during his tenure.

However, Tom Brady is the name stealing headlines. After all, he is the greatest QB to ever play the game. So is Brady guilty in this scenario? Will he be punished?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman shared the answer to those questions in a recent tweet.

“Because some of you have asked: NFL says Tom Brady faces no penalty from the league for the Dolphins tampering with him while he was under contract with the Patriots and Bucs.”

When it comes to tampering, the punishment typically falls on the team. This doesn’t always hold true. But it tends to be the case. In this scenario, the NFL found no reason to punish Tom Brady.

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ attorney shared a brutally honest opinion on Miami’s tampering punishment. Flores was allegedly offered money to lose games during his time with the Dolphins. This was in an effort to tank and get a better draft selection. But Flores reportedly declined the alleged offer.

The Dolphins have issues they need to resolve. They will face a punishment, but Tom Brady will not.