Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been a reliable target of Brady’s over the years, and he is amazed that the veteran quarterback is already on the doorstep of reaching this feat.

“That’s insane,” Godwin said on Thursday.

Brady may not receive an opportunity to log 262 passing yards against the Falcons. While Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did confirm during a press conference on Wednesday that the team’s starters will play in Week 18, there is a possibility that quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask could come off the bench to make their first appearances of the year in the divisional clash.

The Buccaneers do not have anything meaningful to play for in Week 18, as they already clinched both the NFC South and the No. 4 seed in the conference.