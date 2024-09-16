There is nothing to worry about Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White's groin injury.

White appeared to suffer a groin injury in the first quarter of Sunday's road game against the Detroit Lions. He left the contest but was able to return. However, some fans were still worried about his status for Week 3. That concern should be extinguished after Jeremy Fowler of ESPN provided a key update on the tailback.

“Bucs RB Rachaad White's groin injury from Sunday is not considered major,” wrote Fowler on X (formerly Twitter). “‘Should be good,' a source said.”

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White has yet to break out on the ground in 2024

White had an unproductive performance against the Lions, as he came up with only 18 rushing yards on 10 carries for a brutal average of 1.8 yards per attempt. The 25-year-old Arizona State Sun Devils football product has yet to come up with a sparkling performance on the ground this season, though, his inefficiency on the field has not stopped Tampa Bay from winning games. Back in the Buccaneers' 37-20 win at home in Week 1 over the Washington Commanders, White coughed up only 31 rushing yards on 15 carries, though, he had 75 receiving yards on six receptions and six targets.

If White is indeed not bothered by the groin injury he sustained on Sunday, he can be expected to start in Week 3 versus the Denver Broncos at home. White will have to produce better numbers with his carries if he is to create more separation between him and rookie Bucky Irving, who is averaging 5.3 yards per carry so far in the 2024 NFL regular season. White, meanwhile, is gaining only 2.0 yards per rushing attempt.

Back in the 2023 NFL season, White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns on 272 carries while also coming up with 549 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 64 catches and 70 targets.